‘He used the same dog drool-soaked rag.’ – 7 Brew Customer Put The Coffee House On Blast After She Saw Their Workers Being Unsanitary

At least do this kind of stuff behind closed doors if you work at a place that serves food and drinks…

A TikTokker named Kyla posted a video and showed viewers why she got grossed out during a visit to a 7 Brew Coffee location.

Kyla’s video used a voice generator that told viewers, “7 Brew, count your days because this was one of the nastiest things I’ve ever seen a restaurant do.”

The video shows a 7 Brew employee giving a customer’s dog some whipped cream out of a cup in the store’s drive-thru.

The video’s voiceover said, “Personally, I thought it was nasty that the employee was the one holding the cup for the dog because the dog was getting whipped cream and drool all down the man’s hand and licking it and stuff. But I gave him the benefit of the doubt. Like, if he washed his hands before the next customer, I guess it’d be cool, but it got worse.”

It continued, “Did y’all see the rag that that man went to get? Well, he used it to wipe the dog’s face, and since it had gotten whipped cream everywhere, he wipin’ the side of this woman’s car. I’m thinking, ‘What kinda service she gettin’ that he washing the dog and detailing her car?’ but I digress.”

The worker then used the same rag to clean up the cup of the next customer in line.

Kyla’s voiceover said, “He used the same dog drool-soaked rag that he also used to wipe down the woman’s car with, to wipe down these people’s drink, and then set it down for the next victim.”

The voiceover added, “And as you can see, it’s got these wet spots that I’m pretty sure was the spit. 7 Brew, come on. You just lost one today.”

Gross!

Here’s the video.

Kyla posted a follow-up video and said that she got in touch with the company after she tried to tell another 7 Brew worker about what happened and they didn’t take her seriously.

Check out what the company had to say in the video below.

And this is how folks responded.

This viewer made a good point.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker has their mind made up.

Not gonna lie, this is pretty gross.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.