He Writes His Daughter’s Name In All Of The Clothes He Buys For Her, But His Ex-Wife Loathes The Practice Even Though She Insists He Return The Clothes She Bought For Her

When parents split up, children often go back and forth between their mom’s house and their dad’s house. This means bringing some of their belongings with them to and from each house.

AITAH for Writing my daughter’s name or initials in her clothes? So I (M26) write my daughter’s (F5) name or initials on all the clothes I buy her so when she goes to her mother’s (F26)house, her mother can’t say she didn’t get any clothes from my house and keep the clothes. I know this sounds petty, but I started doing it after my ex started getting mad that I was keeping clothes she got our daughter.

So I made sure she got every clothes that she said was missing, and started writing in my daughter’s clothes. Like just on her tags or something easy to spot so no one gets confused. My ex recently started getting mad at me for doing this. But I pointed out that this helps us not confuse clothes and everyone gets their outfits back since that matters.

I’ll only write in the clothes I get my daughter, and if my ex sends her in clothes that don’t belong here, I wash them and I’ll either send my daughter back in those or I’ll put them in her backpack and let my ex know. Short but I do need to know reddit, AITAH?

It’s really too bad the parents are arguing about who bought what clothes.

I feel sorry for the little girl.

