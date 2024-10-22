Her Housemate’s Guest Broke An Expensive Face Serum, And Now She Wants Her To Give Her The Cost Or Replace It

It seems like a harmless offer to give people you know and trust a place to stay for a few days.

But if something gets broken or seems stolen, it can get turn south pretty quickly.

Here’s why this woman won’t let a house guest’s actions slide.

AITA for wanting my housemate’s sister to replace my face serum? The family of one of my housemates was planning to stay for several days and since I was going to be gone that same week, I offered my bedroom for someone to stay in. When I got back, my housemate admitted that his sister accidentally broke a bottle of one of my skin serums.

It seemed like a straightforward fix.

I keep all my skincare stuff in a cabinet in my bathroom. Apparently, his sister accidentally knocked one of the bottles over, it fell on the floor and broke. She felt very bad, and left me a $20. The bottle she broke retails for $55, but I got it for $13 as a promo deal. I told my housemates how much it actually costs and how much I actually paid. They looked quite disgruntled, but said they agreed that the sister should pay me the full $55.

But opinions are clashing.

When they told the sister, she said that given the circumstances, she thinks the $20 she left is more than fair, especially considering that she is a broke college student and after all. She also thought that because I’m a homeowner, why am I fussing over $35, it was already used and I didn’t even pay full price for it. I’d like her to replace the bottle because I wouldn’t justify the full price on it and I said so. My housemate is playing intermediary here and says he’s on my side, but that I’m being difficult. Am I being greedy for wanting her to replace the whole bottle instead of accepting cash even though I didn’t pay full price for it?

