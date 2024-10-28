Her Roommate In A Pet-Friendly Dorm Wasn’t Caring For Her Dog, So She Reported Her To The School And She Was Kicked Out

For pet lovers, finding and apartment or dorm that allows you to bring your dog with you is a real privilege.

AITA for getting my roommate kicked out? I (20F) recently got a new roommate (18F) this summer in a college apartment where roommates are randomly assigned. We both have dogs. When my roommate first moved in, things were okay until I noticed she was really messy, and her dog was the main issue. I started noticing a disgusting smell in the apartment, and after checking the common areas, I realized it was coming from her room. I assumed she’d deal with it, but when I confronted her, she bought a carpet cleaner, which didn’t work.

The smell persisted, and she didn’t get professional cleaning like she said she would. She also left her dog alone for long periods, sometimes over 12 hours, during which the dog would bark. Although annoying, I could handle it. However, three incidents involving her dog were too much for me. The first incident was when she traveled and claimed her sister would check on her dog, but no one came. I had to take care of the dog. When I told her to get a dog sitter because I couldn’t keep watching her dog, she finally came back. The second incident was when she went to the hospital, leaving her dog and a second unfamiliar dog in her room.

I have a deep fear of this particular breed because of past attacks. I couldn’t enter her room out of fear, so I fed the dogs through the door. When she returned, I told her management had taken the stray dog away. The final straw was the third incident. From Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, her dog was left alone. The apartment smelled, and the dog’s bowls were empty. I took care of her dog, but by Wednesday, the apartment stench was unbearable. I knocked on her door, but there was no answer.

I entered her room and found piles of dog poop, the smell of dog pee, an open bag of Takis her dog had gotten into, flies everywhere, and no food or water for the dog. I cleaned up her room, fed her dog, and told apartment management. The fly infestation had spread to my room, and my dog was bitten by them, causing him to itch constantly. I could no longer tolerate the smell or the situation.

Management said there was no space to move me, and today my roommate sent me a passive-aggressive text accusing me of things I didn’t do and telling me to stay out of her business. She said she’s moving out soon. I fired back at her, but now I feel bad that she’s being kicked out and wonder if I overreacted. AITA?

