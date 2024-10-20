Roommates Found Out She Owns The House They All Live In, And Now They Don’t Think She Should Charge Them Rent

Rent can be expensive, and in today’s story, one college student’s friends don’t think she should charge them rent since she owns the house they all live in.

AITA for not telling my friends I am technically our landlord? So I (18f) am very lucky in that I have two very hardworking parents that are successful and love me. We aren’t mega-wealthy but we are very comfortable as my parents are extremely smart financially. We own multiple houses as part of our real estate portfolio that we rent out for extra income. I recently started college, and as a present for working hard and getting into my dream school my parents gifted me one of our houses that is near my college. I was going to inherit them all anyway but I really appreciated their gesture. Where I live real estate law is a little tricky and we would have to pay significant taxes to officially transfer the house to me, so we decided to have my parents own it legally for now.

The house is pretty big with 4 floors (including a fully furnished basement) and a roomy attic, and since it is near my school, I decided to look for roommates so I could start earning money early. So far I have two roommates, who we’ll call Sasha (18f) and Bea (19f) who also go to my school. We have been living together for a couple months now (they moved in around August) and we are all pretty good friends, and very compatible roommates. This is where I might be the jerk. I didn’t want to tell them that I own the house as I thought it might create a weird dynamic between us, and I didn’t want them to view me any differently.

We split the bills and rent, with me technically paying nothing. Since my father legally owns the house and we have different surnames (I took my mother’s last name) they have no idea I own the house or that my dad just sends the money back to me. Sasha recently found the money my dad sent back while I was at class and told Bea, and they cornered me about it a few days ago.

I told them everything, and they’re mad at me for hiding this from them and think I’m not only in the wrong for keeping it a secret but for making them pay rent in the first place. The house’s mortgage has already been paid off, so the rent goes entirely into my pocket. I responded by saying that they shouldn’t have gone through my mail in the first place, and that it was illegal, which I’ll admit was kind of a low blow. We weren’t friends when they moved in, and the whole point of me wanting roommates was so that I could earn extra cash, so I don’t see why I should let them reside for free. AITA here?

