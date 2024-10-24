Her Son With Special Needs Doesn’t Like To Read Or Write, But A Bad Meal Finally Got Him To Do Both

Some kids like to move at their own pace.

The food is bad. “My son has some special needs and is a reluctant reader and writer. He has never before taken initiative to read or write on his own. (He is so enthusiastic about lots of other parts of learning. He is in OT and speech and has an IEP).

He’s a smart kid!

He is however, very gifted at finding the loophole in everything. It’s entertaining and exasperating, and sometimes I’m just in awe. I made him lunch today, some chicken, rice, fresh fruit and some snap peas, all things he normally likes. I thought it was a nice lunch. While he was eating, I had to make a call to schedule an appointment. He said “I don’t like this. This tastes bad. I want something else. I don’t want this for lunch.” Since I was on the phone I said “eat what you can, please, I’m on the phone and I don’t want to hear you complain about your lunch again.”

He did it!

He was very quiet for the next few minutes as I finished up my call. Then he handed me a piece of paper. My kid, who has never wanted to read or write, who I often have to sit with and do it with him the entire time, wrote for the first time on his own!

LOL.

It was a passive aggressive note! He wrote for the first time to make a complaint! The note said “TH FOD IS BAD”. I’m really proud and a little offended, but mostly proud! And, technically, I had not heard him complain about his lunch again so…”

He didn’t hold back!

You’ve gotta love kids like this one.

