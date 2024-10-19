Stepmom Always Babysat For Free, But Now That She’s Gone, Her Stepsister Has Nothing But Bad Things To Say About Her

You’re not supposed to speak ill of those who have passed on, but sometimes, those who have gone on make it hard to keep our mouths shut.

AITA for asking my stepsister why she let my mom babysit her kid so much if she was such an awful person? I (16f) lost my mom 15 weeks ago. It’s been awful. I live with my stepdad and stepsister still. I do have other family. A part of me would prefer to be with my bio family members, but my mom wanted me to try and make this work so for her I’ll try a while longer. My bio father doesn’t want to know so it’s not like I have another “parent”.

Mom got married to my stepdad when I was 4 and stepsister was 8. She hated mom and everything about her for as long as I can remember. She gave her such a hard time. My stepsister lost her mom when she was 2, and even though mom never tried to erase her mom and never tried to make my stepsister call her mom or anything, she was always throwing it in her face that mom had replaced hers. Even though she didn’t remember her mom, she was really obsessed with this idea that my mom was some evil person who went in and stole her mom’s life. My stepsister had all kinds of therapy growing up.

When she had her daughter 3 years ago, she leaned on mom for babysitting a lot. She still treated mom like trash, but mom was free babysitting and mom adored that little girl. She saw her as a grandchild even though my stepsister didn’t let her daughter call mom grandma or anything. Even when my mom was sick she babysat.

My stepsister has been complaining about paying for childcare since mom passed, and she has said some really awful things. My stepdad and her fought a little over it, but he doesn’t want to lose her, his only kid and his grandkid. But it bothers me.

My stepsister has expressed how glad she is her daughter won’t remember my mom and that she won’t ever be mentioned around her child. How she won’t even let her see photos of my mom. Then she said my mom had been a pathetic waste of oxygen and how good it was to not deal with her anymore. I snapped and asked her why she let mom babysit her kid so much if she was such an awful person. I told her she should look in a mirror because she’s the one who turned out to be a truly awful person.

My stepsister told me I have no right to question her and I should shut my mouth around her. My stepdad said nothing. But he gave off the vibe that he didn’t like me speaking to his daughter the way I did. AITA?

