Call My Brother. This is not your typical malicious compliance. First a splash of context. My family is of various, distant European descent.

His brother was on speakerphone.

I was driving my young kids down to visit family in Florida a few years ago when my brother calls to arrange a meetup later in the week. I put him on speaker while I drove and immediately regretted it as the next 30 seconds were nothing but a blue streak with my kids and wife listening. As he wound down I heard “F&%#ing Siri” and after getting in “dude my kids can hear you.”

The brother had a problem with Siri.

He tells me he had just tried to call me by telling his iphone “Hey Siri, call mi hermano” “Ok, I’ll call you hermano from now on”

It turns out Siri can be mean.

He informed me he has me in his contact list as “Mi Hermano” (my brother, you don’t grow up in South Florida without picking up some Spanish). A few days later when we met up for lunch I found out what he reprogramed her to call him in his frustration when she referred to him as A-hole. (not the edited word though) So yah, if Siri can be malicious, she did a number on my brother.

