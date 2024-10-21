His Brother Had Five Years To Come Up With Plans To Flip A Derelict Property They Bought, So This Guy Says It’s Time To Get Rid Of The House Or He Has To Buy Him Out

Buying a run-down house to fix it up and sell it can be a great way to make money if you know what you are doing.

AITA for forcing my brother to buy me out? 5 years ago, Me and my brother bought a house to do a total renovation. My brother wants to save money to an absurd degree, and thus he wanted to draw the plans himself.

He has a degree for that so that wasn’t a problem for me.

The problem is that we are 5 years further and we don’t have any finished plans. He has made a bunch of completely unrealistic plans that I shut down (renovations up in the 600k for a 2 bedroom house) And he doesn’t want an actual architect doing the work. I am tired of this.

We were living in said house that needed to be renovated, but since there were no plans, I couldn’t do anything legally, as the building needs a new foundation to start with, a new roof, new exterior walls, etc. The living conditions are complete garbage. There is no heating, except an electrical heater, that struggles to keep a few meters from not freezing in winter. The water is cold as there is no heater. The wind just goes through the building.

The renovations would have been 300K, when using napkin math, but it never started. So, as i was absolutely tired of living like a HOBO, i bought a tiny house, and am now in process of forcing my brother to either sell the dump, or buy me out. The entire family thinks that I should have given him more time to draw the plans and that I am an jerk for wanting to get away from that mess of a house legally. AITA?

