His Dad Cheated On His Mom, So He Gave Out His Treasured And Secret BBQ Recipe

Everyone knows that a man or woman’s personal BBQ recipe is a secret to be taken to the grave.

And when that secret is betrayed, emotions can run high.

I can only imagine that’s how this person’s dad felt after they divulged his BBQ recipe because, well, he was a total creep to his family!

Let’s see what he had to say in this story from Reddit…

Leave us for your mistress? Then I’m giving away a well guarded recipe. “My dad is no longer in my life, as the title says, he has been cheating on my mom for his mistress.

Sounds like a real gem…

What is worse, he even left my mom right after my brother’s memorial service. (He was cremated). And even had the audacity to say my mom was crying for sympathy. Well before all this my dad had made a recipe for an actually really good BBQ sauce. It’s something my family loves, as well as any other guest we may have. It’s so popular in my family that my Uncle would try and see how my dad would make it, yet my dad would always not give it to him. And told us never to tell anyone else He would only tell it to immediate family, meaning only those living with him.

Who’s ready for it?!?!

Well I happened to be around my dad a lot with prepping for our BBQs so I know how to make it. And since my dad is a jerk and left us, guess what I did? I gave my uncle the recipe he sought after for so long. He was ecstatic upon getting it and I felt a bit of satisfaction in doing so. To my dad who left us…Oops? (Sarcastic).”

This was revenge of the highest order.

It sounds like this dad deserved it, though.

