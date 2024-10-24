His Neighbor Abused His Dogs And Blared Music, So He Reported His Illegal Activities And Never Saw Him Again

Karma is a funny thing, because you don’t know where it will come from or how.

I don’t like my neighbor, so I make a couple of phone calls. I’m home while taking some time off from my job when, in the wee hours of the night, I hear loud music. It’s loud, it’s horrible, and it irritates me. I bring it up with my next door neighbors and they tell me about this jerk, Dennis.

Anger starts brewing.

He blasts bad music, has left a car and two motorcycles on the street collecting dirt, he beats his dogs, is a mean drunk and has obnoxious drunks over.

Neighbors have put in multiple complaints, but visits by local government officials* to keep the noise down are met with compliance for a few days, then it’s back to whatever he was up to before. Everybody within hearing distance hates him with a passion, but no one says a word to his face. Everyone suspects he’s a dealer. And no one wants to point the finger because he knows who his neighbors are. No way. Nobody deals in my neighborhood.

And his efforts pay off.

I’ve had my fair share of time working with law enforcement officers as an EMT and I once did someone a favor a long time ago. I pull out an old, worn card out of my stack of professional contacts, call around and get in touch with someone from the agency in the Philippines and we have a chat. He tells me he can’t promise anything. Two weeks later, a girl at a shop I go to tells me the cops were all over the place early that morning just when they were putting in the first batch of yummy in the ovens. The following day, next door neighbor knocks on my door and asks whether or not I knew Dennis had been arrested. I shrug and say, “Nope, can’t say I know anything about that.”

I hate to hear when dogs are abused.

How does one get that kind of contact?

I’d be looking over my shoulder, that’s for sure. Especially if there is corruption in that department.

Seems harsh, but I’m happy his neighborhood has some peace.

Hopefully he doesn’t come back for his own revenge.

