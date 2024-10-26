His Wife Made New Friends And Wanted To Invite Them Over On And Hang Out In The Master Bedroom. But Hubby Says No Because It’s A Weeknight And He Has To Get Up Early In The Morning.

Marriage sometimes requires a lot of compromise, and that’s a problem that one couple is having in today’s story.

The wife wants a friend to come over at night, but the husband wants to set a few rules so that he won’t be forced to stay up late.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for asking that our bedroom be off limits during my wife’s visit with her friend? My wife (28F) and I (28F) have been together for about 13 years. For almost all of that, my wife has been severely depressed and has barely left the house, has not ever worked, or had friends at all in that time. Recently, she has finally sought out mental health help and is doing so much better. I am so incredibly happy for her. She has even made friends with a group of women in our area. She’s been going out with them, or going over to their places, but really would like to have them over to our house. I obviously agreed that this is a great idea.

His wife wants her friend to come over at a kind of inconvenient time.

The issue is, she would like to have one of these women over at 8pm this Wednesday to watch a movie. That's a little tough for me because that's a work night for me and school night for our two young daughters, but I agreed on one condition. That condition being that they stay in the living room/kitchen area and she not bring her into our room. My reason being that I want to be free to go to bed whenever I want, and I want to be able to have a private spot to exist and relax before bed. Also, my youngest often has trouble sleeping and her being able to come lay with me when she gets scared is important to both her and I. Well…apparently, I'm being unreasonable.

OP sees his wife’s point of view…kind of.

A couple of things my wife has in common with this woman is computer gaming and guitar, the set ups for which both are in our bedroom. I understand why not having access to the bedroom is inconvenient…but, it would also be inconvenient to me as I have to get up at 5 am to get ready for work and to get our kids ready for school. If she ever invites her back on a non school night, I'd be happy to allow her in the room. The other thing is…the plan is to watch a movie and they're not even starting til 8. I don't see why they can't play video games and guitar on another night.

OP isn’t sure if he should let his wife have her way or not.

But, my wife hasn't stopped pouting. Saying I'm never on her side and I'm not rooting for her to finally have friends. Which is incorrect. I've been pushing for 13 years for her to make friends, helping and encouraging in any way I can. I just want peace, quiet, and privacy in my own bedroom on a work and school night. I understand it's her room too, so maybe I am being unreasonable? I don't know. So, AITA for asking that my wife's friend not come into our room to play video games and guitar?

