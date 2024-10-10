October 10, 2024 at 2:21 pm

‘I don’t know if I wanna eat it.’ – Post Office Worker Said He Was Given A Microwaved Snack By A Customer When He Was Delivering Mail

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@joesdischarge

It’s a sad state of affairs when someone is offered food from someone they don’t know and they have to wonder if it’s safe to eat…

But the world’s a crazy place and you gotta be careful!

A United States Postal Service delivery driver named Joe posted a video on TikTok that got a lot of folks talking.

Source: TikTok

Joe told viewers, “An old guy came outside and gave me this when I was delivering his mail. He said, ‘It just came out of the microwave, brother.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thanks, man. It’s breakfast.’”

Source: TikTok

Joe then said, “I don’t know if I wanna eat it, but I’m probably going to.”

I say GO FOR IT.

Source: TikTok

Check out his video.

@joesdischarge

♬ original sound – Joe’s Discharge

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This viewer made an interesting comment…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker thinks he’ll be okay…

Source: TikTok

And the guy who posted the video started a conversation…

Source: TikTok

Eat it!

It’s fine…probably…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter