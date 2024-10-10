‘I don’t know if I wanna eat it.’ – Post Office Worker Said He Was Given A Microwaved Snack By A Customer When He Was Delivering Mail
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a sad state of affairs when someone is offered food from someone they don’t know and they have to wonder if it’s safe to eat…
But the world’s a crazy place and you gotta be careful!
A United States Postal Service delivery driver named Joe posted a video on TikTok that got a lot of folks talking.
Joe told viewers, “An old guy came outside and gave me this when I was delivering his mail. He said, ‘It just came out of the microwave, brother.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thanks, man. It’s breakfast.’”
Joe then said, “I don’t know if I wanna eat it, but I’m probably going to.”
I say GO FOR IT.
Check out his video.
@joesdischarge
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
This viewer made an interesting comment…
Another TikTokker thinks he’ll be okay…
And the guy who posted the video started a conversation…
Eat it!
It’s fine…probably…
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · food, mail, mail delivery, post office, postal service, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.