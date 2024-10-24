Jewelry Store Employees Mistreated A Customer Because He Didn’t Look Wealthy, So He Responded By Buying A Rolex From A Competitor

Hey, just because someone dresses like a punk or a goth or a headbanger doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot of cash in their pocket.

Those are FACTS!

But some folks can be so judgmental…

Check out how this guy put some snooty folks in their places.

My district manager at Hot Topic. “A bit over 20 years ago I was an assistant manager at a Hot Topic. Our district manager lived in the area, we’ll call him Jimmy, and he tended to stop by our store a lot. He was fun and funny, always helped out, and everyone liked having him around. Anywho, our Hot Topic was one of the corner stores at a 4-way intersection. The other three corners were all jewelry stores.

You can’t judge a book by its cover…

Jimmy came in one day with his wife and kid, they were shopping the mall for a present for his dad’s bday. Now, these people were fairly well off, not rich but solidly upper middle class, although they both dressed very hard punk (him) and goth (her). To look at them, you’d think they were just a cool couple in their early 30s. Jimmy goes to the jewelry store across from us, spends about fifteen minutes there, then storms back into our store mad as all hell. His wife asks what’s wrong, and he explains that the jewelry store clerk kept watching him, treating him like he was about to steal something, and started acting more suspicious when he asked after the pricing of more expensive watches. His wife tried to calm him down, but he was very angry, which was unusual for him. He was typically very laid back. Then all of a sudden, he broke into a smile. It was scary how fast his mood changed.

He had a plan…

He called everyone up front, there were four of us, his wife, and his kid who was only maybe a year old. He gave us instructions, then he went to the store diagonally across from us. We saw the clerk from the first store watching him as he walked over. A minute later he went to the third jewelry store, spent about 10 minutes there, then walked out with a huge smile. He gave us a thumbs up.

Booyah!

He then walked over to the first store. The clerk was with a customer, but Jimmy knocked really hard on the windows. When the clerk looked up, Jimmy held up his wrist, showing off the brand new Rolex he had just bought, opened his wallet and let the plastic covered string of credit cards roll out. He smiled huge, flipped off the clerk, at which moment all of us smiled and flipped off the clerk from our store’s windows, and Jimmy came whistling happily back. “I got dad a Rolex. Hope he likes it!””

Never judge a book by its cover!

Most salespeople learn that lesson pretty quickly.

