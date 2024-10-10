New Homeowner Makes A Big Purchase Before Closing, Now They Might Lose Their Home And Money

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of buying a new home. After all, it’s a big milestone.

But what would you do if one impulsive financial decision put your entire home purchase at risk?

In today’s story, one wife finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for messing up the closing on our first house? I know I messed up huge but AITA? My husband and I have been trying to buy our first house for over a year. It’s been insane in this market, and we finally found a place that wasn’t exactly what we wanted and was $40,000 over the asking price. But still, it meant we would no longer be paying rent and was only a little over our budget. We were supposed to close on Monday. I was so excited and wanted to get a new outfit for the closing. While shopping a saw a bag I absolutely fell in love with and it matched my new outfit perfectly.

Here’s where she messes up.

They did a great job selling me, and before I knew it, I had let the sales ladies convince me that as a new homeowner, I deserved nice things. They also talked me into getting a store credit card…with a 20k limit. The bag cost a pretty big chunk of that. I was approved and bought the bag. What I did not know is that taking out a new credit card is REALLY bad when you are buying a house.

Now, she may not be able to fix it.

We couldn’t close on Monday and since there are like a dozen offers on this house we may lose it while everything is sorted out with our lenders. Also, we may lose the $10,000 in earnest cash we gave the seller. I want to throw up because I know I messed up so badly. It was a stupid decision, and I was such an idiot for even walking into the store. And this bag may ended up costing us hundreds of thousands of dollars in earnest money and still having to rent (as my husband has told me countless times over the past 4 days). I know I messed up. AITA?

Wow! That’s not a good position to be in.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

Here’s someone who is spot on!

According to this person, she should’ve asked her husband because the purse was so expensive.

This person notes that she was probably already warned against these types of decisions.

Great point!

What an irresponsible decision!

Given that she had to open a line of credit to buy the handbag, she should’ve asked her husband first.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.