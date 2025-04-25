Car Salesman Assumed Humbly Dressed Man Was Bluffing And Ended Up Closing A Deal His Boss Wasn’t Pleased With

Pexels/RedditNot everyone cares about looking a certain way.

In this story, a man shares about how his grandfather ended up tricking a salesman at a car dealership into thinking he wasn’t well-off and got a good deal because of it.

Let’s read the story.

Turns out he had the money This isn’t my story, it’s the story of my late grandfather. My grandmother recently told me the story about how my grandfather got his blue pickup truck from an idiot salesman. My grandfather (whose name will be Chuck) always dressed like he was low on money, ripped up shirts and jackets cause “it’s cheaper than buying new clothes.”

But chuck actually had quite a bit of money from some stocks he invested in anyways on to the story.

But he was judged for his appearance.

Chucks car recently broke down and he needed a new one, my grandmother always liked a blue pickup from the local dealers so he decided to buy it. Chuck loved to haggle for a good deal and this time was no different. The car was 18,000$ and the salesman (who we’ll call Jack) doesn’t even think Chuck has made that much in his life based on his appearance.

He was in for a surprise.

So while they’re negotiating Chuck says:

Chuck – I’ll give you 9,000 today. Jack – if you can get me 9,000 by sundown, the car’s yours. And with that they shook on it and Chuck went off the the bank where he wrote up a check for $9,000. An hour later he walked up to the dealer with a grin on his face when he set down the check and asked “where’s the keys?”

Jack wasn’t expecting that and was flustered.

Jack tried to argue that there was no contract but when Chuck called Jack’s boss (Bob) the conversation went as followed. Bob – Jack, did you agree to the terms? Jack – I didn’t think he’d actually get it! Bob – Did you agree or not? Jack – I did.

There was no way around it.

Bob – Then give him the car then pack your things. You’re fired. Chuck drove off with his truck and the dealer is there to this day. I’m gonna get my first car from there soon, although I don’t think I’ll get the same deal, sadly.

Maybe if he dresses down, as well.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this situation.

A reader shares a similar case.

This reminded someone of another story.

Never judge a book by its cover!

I agree.

It’s a skill.

That salesman made a big mistake, huge!

His grandfather really pulled a Pretty Woman.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.