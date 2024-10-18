Overweight Granny Has No Concept Of How To Eat Healthy, So They Threw Out The Happy Meals She Bought Their Kids

If you are trying to eat a healthy diet and encourage your children to do the same, junk food and fast food would generally be off the table.

In today’s story, one dad gets into an argument with his mother when she buys his kids Happy Meals from McDonald’s.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for throwing out my kid’s food? When I was a child my mother had no concept of what is healthy food. If it said diet on the box it was ok. She would serve me cereal for breakfast. Dinners was often processed ready to eat junk or McDonalds. After school snacks was cookies and Little Debbie. My mom is obese and I was almost 300 lbs when I graduated high school. It was only after I moved out that I realized how unhealthy I was and it took me years to lose that childhood weight and establish good eating habits. My wife has always had them and was brought up by a family that didn’t trust processed foods. My family and I now follow a whole food diet for ourselves.

His mother now lives with his family.

My mom had a heart attack and is almost 400 lbs. This is her 3rd heart attack and she wasn’t able to make rent so now she is living with me and recovering at my home. She has been to a nutritionist multiple times for her weight and acts like she is too stupid to understand what they are saying, or acts like no one really eats like that or the doctors and nurses are bullying her because of her weight. She has been ordering junk food and take out on apps like instant cart and Uber Eats. She has been feeding my kids the same junk food, even after I have told her to stop.

He threw away the McDonald’s Happy Meals.

I hear the ring camera go off and my youngest child gets my mom’s latest McDonalds order. My mom got both of my kids a happy meal. This was the 3rd time she has done this week. I took my kids happy meal and tossed them in the trash and poured cleaner on top of them. I told my mom if wants to eat herself to death that’s ok with me but do not kill my children like you almost killed me as a child with this trash.

His mom got upset.

Things got heated because my mom was crying saying she doesn’t know any better and one Happy Meal will not hurt my children. I told her this is the 3rd one this week and if she gives my children junk again she will find herself in a nursing home. My mom cried and cried saying I was mean to her and all the doctors do is bully her. She just wants to live her life.

His mom called him a “bully.”

I told her she’s not living her best life she’s eating herself to death. My mom called me a bully and told my children I was a bully and not to act like me in school. I told my mom I’m fed up with her and I’m looking at nursing homes later that week and I’m not having her bring this lifestyle into my home around my children.

It’s not the mom’s house, and they are her grandchildren not her children.

She needs to respect her son’s rules while she’s in his home.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader wonders how the kids reacted.

This reader thinks the mom should live somewhere else.

Another reader also believes the mom needs to move out.

Another person suggests therapy.

It might be healthier for the mom to live somewhere else.

Maybe somewhere where she can’t order fast food!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.