Parents Report Home Daycare Provider For Hiding Kids And Overcrowding, So She Loses Half Her Business

It takes a lot to trust someone else with your kids, so it’s hard to stand by and do nothing when that trust is broken.

So, what would you do if you discovered that your childcare provider was breaking the law and putting children in harm’s way to make a quick buck? Would you confront her about it? Or would you inform state officials to ensure it never happens again?

In the following story, a couple finds themselves in this exact scenario. Here’s how they handled it.

Hide kids at your daycare? Enjoy losing half your business! My wife and I were looking for childcare for our two children, a two-year-old boy, and a six-month-old baby girl. Our coworker recommended an in-home daycare that her son goes to. We toured the house, and the lady seemed nice enough. Plus, we trusted our coworker (mistake), so we went ahead. From the beginning, things seemed off. First, she had trouble receiving our payment which was straight from our bank. Fine, she’s a bit disorganized but spends her energy on the kids.

It didn’t take long for her to start acting suspicious.

Over the weeks she was getting more cagey with us, not letting us step one foot inside the house when we picked up the little ones. Adding to our frustration, there was zero support for our son, who was potty training at the time. The caretaker, let’s call her Monica, said that it “bothered the other parents” if he had an accident and he was not ready to be out of diapers. This was ******** because he was very driven and interested and made progress every weekend with us at home.

Even the coworker who referred Monica toned down the compliments.

We asked our coworker about it, and she said that Monica has her good and bad aspects, but she really cares for the kids. No more glowing reviews. We came to learn that the two were close friends and he was probably getting manipulated by her leveraging the friendship to get more business. My wife, ever the diligent investigator, started keeping track of how many kids were in there, especially because she would come at lunch to breastfeed in the house.

Of course, Monica had a good reason for acting this way.

Monica was always nervous during feedings and insisted that it kept the kids from their naps. Miraculously, everyone slept fine, and my daughter got fed with no issue. Monica had a helper who would watch the kids with her. Let’s call her Sarah. Now, by law, they had to maintain a ratio of kids to caretakers, with the ratio being more strict for infants. It turned out that during the day, Monica would go out and do errands like buying groceries or going to the bank while Sarah watched the kids for an hour or more.

Once they figured her out, all it took was a call to the officials.

This was a big no-no. We found out that they had up to 13 kids, and you can’t safely watch that many small children in a house with multiple rooms. We get on wait lists for other, hopefully, better, daycares and decide to call the state. The inspector jumps on it and conducts a surprise visit. She finds Sarah alone with ELEVEN kids, six of them infants. This is way out of the ratio, even with two caretakers.

Here’s where Monica’s world came crashing down.

She had literally been hiding kids in the other rooms in her house, which she would not show potential clients. They also find a slew of other smaller violations and give her fines. She has one day to get back within the ratio, which means letting go of over half her roster, including my kids. We didn’t care because we had other care lined up. Sarah ended up quitting because she was sick of being left alone with all the kids.

It’s going to take a while for her to get back on track… if she ever does.

Now, she has the report of all these violations on public record for at least three years. I went ahead and gave her an entry on Google Maps with my review and a link to the report. Anyone who Googles her name will see it. **** you, Monica. Several months later, we hear that she is looking for kids to care for since the other families got wind of it and sought out better care. Good luck with that.

