Realtor Thinks People Should Buy Old Houses Instead Of New Ones Because The Quality Of Wood Is So Much Better. – ‘Some can have electrical fires out of nowhere.’

They just don’t make ’em like they used to, huh…?

A realtor named Corrine posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she feels about new homes as opposed to old ones.

Corrine said, “You have to be insanely careful about what builder you’re using because some of the builds that we’ve been seeing recently are ****. Sorry to say it.”

She added, “The wood that they used to use back in the day is a lot stronger wood. The wood we use now, the trees are maybe 5 years old. I honestly don’t know how old they are but they’re not as dense.”

Corrine said that folks who buy new homes need to have them carefully inspected and she said the inspector she works with sends her updates about new homes on a regular basis.

She said, “Some can have electrical fires out of nowhere. Some don’t even hook up the right plumbing correctly. So the second it turns on, it’s going to flood the interior of the wall. These new construction homes might as well be built from paper.”

Check out her video.

Newer isn’t necessarily always better…

