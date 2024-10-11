October 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm

Sam’s Club Shopper Said The Company Is Up To Some Shady Business When It Comes To Expiration Date Stickers

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@schley33705

Well, what do we have here…?

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that something sketchy might be going on at Sam’s Club…

Source: TikTok

The man showed viewers a shelf at Sam’s Club stocked with freshly squeezed orange juice and said that he thinks the store is “restickering” and changing expiration dates on products.

One bottle of juice in the video showed a sticker that had a September 18 expiration date.

Source: TikTok

The man peeled the sticker off and it showed an expiration date of September 16.

Hmmmm…what’s this all about…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@schley33705

Sams club is restickering expiration dates on the squeezed fresh daily orange juice. #fyp @Sam’s Club

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

This sounds a bit fishy…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter