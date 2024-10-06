She Rescheduled Her Wedding Date Once For Her Sister, But Now She Wants Her To Do It Again To Accommodate Her Pregnancy
Morning sickness is no joke when you’re pregnant.
This bride actually rescheduled her wedding so her sister wouldn’t feel sick at the wedding due to morning sickness.
The problem is that the sister doesn’t like the new date for the wedding, either.
Let’s see how the story plays out…
AITA for not moving my wedding date to accommodate my sister’s pregnancy?
I (25F) have a sister, Ella (28F)
Ella and I have always been close growing up, despite her being 3 years older. We’ve always been best friends, I was her MOH and she’s mine.
Ella is currently 5 months pregnant.
She had a rough first trimester, throwing up 3-4 times a day, always tired. Some days, she couldn’t get out of bed, literally.
She had also found out early when she was a month into it because her symptoms were so bad.
She decided to reschedule her wedding.
Her and I live close to each other, and since her husband travels a lot for work, I have stayed with her a lot since I work remotely.
My fiancé and I had originally set the date for July. However, seeing how sick she was, I, along with my entire family, were getting worried.
So after my fiancé and I discussed it, we decided to reschedule the wedding until after she had passed her first trimester (per her doctor, she was supposed to get better.)
I need to add that no one asked this of us, but I felt it was needed.
And thank god, she did get better. She’s eating normally, going out and back to herself.
She and her fiancé set a new wedding date.
Seeing this, my fiancé and I talked about our wedding again.
I had always wanted a summer wedding on the beach, but I didn’t want to wait a full year, and seeing winter wedding pictures was slowly growing on me. And so, we decided on a December wedding.
The invitations were finalized last week with the date and were all sent a couple of days ago (yes, it’s early but my man and I all have big families/big group of friends and colleagues, we need the RSVPS early)
Her sister is upset at the new wedding date.
Yesterday, I got an angry phone call from my sister asking how can I do something like this to her.
I was honestly confused and told her as much, and she went on to rant about how inconsiderate I was to not wait until my nephew is born, that her being MOH and 8 months pregnant is going to be hard and that she has already been through hell.
I calmly explained to her that while yes, she is MOH, I don’t expect her to go above and beyond.
My best friend and her had already planned a girls night back when my wedding was in July, so we’re just going with that again (everything is already bought and my best friend will set it up)
I told her that my man and I have also re-booked everything ourselves (flowers, venue and catering are going to be done by our friends who have their own shops and companies).
I’ll pay to have her dress resized to accommodate her bump. I’m even taking care of hair and makeup for all my wedding party, a sort of pamper session where we’ll all get ready together and take pictures.
Her parents are on the pregnant sister’s side.
All she’s required to do is show up.
She’s having none of it and is demanding we reschedule it again until next summer.
I put my foot down and gave her a flat out no.
My parents called me and asked me to reconsider, saying that I know she’s emotional and hormonal.
I told them that’s not an excuse for her to act this way.
Any opinions/advice are much appreciated.
Honestly, it’ll be easier to attend a wedding pregnant than with a baby.
Let’s see how Reddit responded…
This reader points out that the wedding date isn’t up to the sister of the bride.
Another reader suggests a snarky remark she could make to the sister.
This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.
Another reader thinks the sister is the one who messed up.
This reader points out that she could’ve asked her sister before setting the date.
The second trimester of pregnancy is usually the easiest.
But that doesn’t mean the bride needs to reschedule her wedding again.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.