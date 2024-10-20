She Cut Open His Childhood Stuff Because She Was Suspicious Of His Attachment To It, And Now He’s Furious About How She Handled The Whole Thing

Curiosity can sometimes get the best of us, but it doesn’t always lead to good outcomes.

So, what would you do if you were suspicious of your partner’s attachment to an old stuffed toy and decided to take a peek inside, only for them to get upset about it?

Would you apologize and admit you were wrong? Or would you try to justify your actions?

This girlfriend ends up in this exact situation.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for stitching up my boyfriend’s toy with the wrong thread? My boyfriend James, 24M, and I are both grown adults, and he has a stuffed toy turtle. He’s weirdly attached to the stupid thing. He keeps it in his closet and occasionally takes it out to look at it for a bit before putting it back. It’s slightly larger than the size of my hand, grey, and pretty unremarkable. Recently, I’ve gotten a bit suspicious of the thing, which sounds stupid, but it does look like it’s meant to hide something, and whenever he picks it up, he squeezes it a little as if to check the inside.

This is where curiosity got the best of her.

About a week ago, I couldn’t take the curiosity anymore and took the thing out myself. There were stitches on the underside, and I took a little nail clipper and opened it. I just wanted to see what was inside. It ended up just being a pen. I stitched it back closed, of course, and he didn’t notice. This morning, he took it out again, and this time he noticed.

He was very angry that she had opened the toy.

Apparently I ‘used the wrong shade of grey.’ James was furious and called me quite a few names, including that I was the worst person to have ever existed ever and that he despised me. I reminded him that when I’d asked if I could touch it, he said I could do whatever as long as I ‘put it back right.’ He said that ‘obviously’ didn’t extend to cutting it open, and I was a psycho. He hasn’t spoken to me since and is keeping the turtle with him, even though he’s pretty embarrassed of it.

It’s not a good situation for the girlfriend.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit had to offer.

This person thinks she’ll get dumped.

Here’s a man who also has sentimental stuffed animals.

Apparently, this person is shocked she even had to ask.

There’s nothing weird about being attached to childhood toys.

It would’ve been more respectful to just ask him what was inside.

He has every right to be mad at her.

