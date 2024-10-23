She Has Beautifully Long Hair That Her Teachers And Therapist Keep Pressuring Her To Cut And Donate, But She Likes It The Way It Is And Refuses Their Suggestions

There are a lot of ways to support people with cancer, and most of them don’t involve donating a part of your own body.

AITA for telling people that I don’t want to cut my hair and it’s my choice? It’s pink October in my country next month, breast cancer awareness and for some reason it seems like everyone is begging me to donate my hair to charity. I’ve long, thin wavy voluminous hair and that’s the only thing I’m vain about: no makeup, fancy clothes, nothing.

First, it was my therapist. I had already trimmed my hair last month I said I didn’t have the courage many times, but she kept saying that it was only 10cm. She said that as the coordinator of the clinic herself, she was going to bring a hairdresser or she’d go with me to a salon. Then at school, the social pressure from teachers, staff, classmates, everyone… Next week a hairdresser is coming to the school, I’m ugly and insecure, and the only thing I get compliments for is my hair, I’m not going to cut it. Despite the noble cause, I can help them in other ways.

They’re begging me and saying that l’m obligated to donate since it’s not that much, but I don’t want to. That I should donate in the name of everyone since it is so long. I have a teacher that keeps repeating the same thing again and again cuz the project was her idea, so I’m taking longer and different routes to not see her. AITA if I skip school that day? “The Poor kids don’t have the chance to choose, you have”. I’ve met countless people who had/have cancer and only one of them cared about their hair. I just wanna hide in a basement and come back on November 1st.

Your hair. Your choice.

End of story.

