She Remodeled Her Daughter’s Bathroom And Bought Her A Car, But Draws The Line When The Girl Started Having Her Boyfriend Over All The Time

AITA for setting expectations at my home My daughter just started a well-paying career while living at home with me after graduating from an out-of-state college five months ago. I am a few years away from retirement and spent several thousand dollars to remodel a bed/bath on another level of our home for her.

I also paid for her college and she bought her a car under the agreement that she’ll reimburse me $5,000 if she chooses to keep the car.

After we agreed to her living at home, she began dating a man her age who lives with his parents. He has spent a lot more time at our house than I expected, including arriving Friday evenings and leaving Monday mornings for work. They are in and out of the house and spend most of their time in the lower level of our home where her room is. I’m never sure when they’ll pop into my space or be using the kitchen, laundry or other common areas. It’s hard to find any time with just her, as the two of them are almost always together even within the house. I miss spending some time with just her, which I thought would be a benefit of her moving home. I said now that she’ll have a regular paycheck, we should talk about her contributing to expenses like groceries, cell phone bills, etc.

She was immediately offended and defensive because I don’t “need” the money (but I’m trying to contribute to my savings in order to retire). Then she said she’ll buy her own food, but didn’t think she should be expected to contribute to other household expenses. I also said that as much as I like her BF, he is a guest in our home and I’d like to limit his (or any guest’s) time at the house to 1 or 2 nights a week and not every full weekend. Out of courtesy, I would appreciate communicating about plans at the house. She said she and her college roommates did what they wanted and she doesn’t think it should be any different at home. AITA for trying to set boundaries at home and asking her to cover her expenses and limit the amount of time her BF is at our home?

