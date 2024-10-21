She Wanted To Help A Stray Kitten With Food And Water, But Her Possessive Neighbor Called “Dibs” And Told Her To Stop

If a kitten showed up at your door, what would you do?

In today’s story, a woman experienced with strays planned to befriend and trap the outdoor cat, but her neighbor wanted her to leave it alone so she could adopt it instead.

Since the neighbor didn’t seem concerned for the kitten’s safety, the poster just ignored her demands.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Never tell me I can’t do anything. Alright, so this just happened over the course of yesterday and today. I volunteer for an animal rescue in my spare time fostering kittens and cats. There was a kitten on my front porch yesterday that’s approximately 10-12 weeks old. I went outside to give it some treats/food and water, and gauge if it would be easy to catch to get it to the vet and get some care.

The neighbor tries to stop her.

My crazy neighbor lady immediately comes outside and proceeds to tell me not to catch the kitten, not to feed it any treats etc. She will feed it and it’s technically hers because she wants it. So I calmly said that the cat should really be caught so it doesn’t get hit by a car. She tells me that the cat will be ok because it’s afraid of cars.

She told the neighbor to back off.

I go back inside and get some other food for it and return outside. She once again immediately comes back outside and tells me to stop again. So I snapped and told her the cat doesn’t belong to anyone, and if I want to give it a treat, I will and to please leave me alone and mind her own business.

She is keeping the kitten.

So I waited until early this morning, went outside when I knew they would be asleep and caught the kitten. The kitten is now mine. I will be keeping it now just out of spite.

I hope (assume) she will give the kitten a good home since she volunteers with kittens.

The kitten was definitely the winner in this revenge story!

Every cat deserves an inside home.

