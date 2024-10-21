Her Sister Shares Home Renovation Video Without Asking And Leaves A Negative Caption, So She Voices Her Displeasure And A Public Fight On Social Media Ensues

Renovating a home is a long, emotional journey, especially after years of dealing with setbacks.

So, how would you feel if, after more than four years of hard work, your sister shared your home’s marketing video on social media, framing it in a negative light?

Would you ignore it? Or would you comment on the post and call her out?

In the following story, one homeowner finds herself in this very situation.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for objecting to my sister’s social media post about my house renovation? I just finished repairing and renovating my house after 4.5 years of dealing with earthquake damage and insurance companies. It’s been a long journey, but the result is stunning. As I was preparing to list the house, I shared the marketing video with my sister. Without asking me, she posted the video on Facebook with the description: “4.5 years after the mess started, my sister is finally ready to list her house.” I commented on her post, saying, “Yeah, probably not the words I’d use to describe what we’ve achieved here.”

The sister got very defensive.

This sparked a huge argument. She accused me of putting words in her mouth and insinuating that she and her family are “like that.” I tried to explain that I just didn’t like the negative framing, especially since we were trying to sell the house. She became very emotional, saying I hurt her deeply and that she’s been my biggest supporter.

She tried, but there was no reasoning with her at this point.

The conversation spiraled, with her saying things like, “No wonder every person in my family hates me” and “I’m such a terrible person.” I tried to dial it back, explaining that I was just uncomfortable seeing my house described as a “mess” on social media. I’ve tried calling her to resolve this, but she’s not returning my calls. What I said in response about how my house is presented online is valid, especially when trying to sell. But my sister seems deeply hurt. AITA?

Yikes! The sister may have taken the words a little too personally.

Let’s see how Reddit readers weighed in on their disagreement.

This person has a great point: some buyers may think something is terribly wrong with the home.

According to this comment, people will hone in on that negative word.

Here’s someone who’s just shocked about the sister’s response.

Great advice.

This person thinks it was right to call her out.

The sister was out of line.

It wasn’t her video to share in the first place, but if she wanted to post it, she should’ve chosen a better caption.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.