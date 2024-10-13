Someone Kept Parking In Her Parking Spot, So One Day She Decided To Call A Tow Truck

If you have an assigned parking spot, you’d hope you would be able to park in that spot.

In today’s story, one homeowner keeps finding someone else’s car in her parking spot when she gets home.

One day she decided to call a tow truck, but now she feels bad about it.

Let’s see why she feels bad about calling the tow truck…

AITA for getting a strangers car towed? My fiancé and I live in a condo that is part of a homeowner’s association and we’ve very rarely had any issues until recently. In our HOA, we have two assigned parking spaces and visitors parking is pointed out pretty clearly upon arrival. In the last few weeks I have been arriving home from work or my fiancé will be at home and this same vehicle has parked in my parking spot.

OP and her fiancé confronted the car owner multiple times.

My fiancé has asked them to move their vehicle and they would apologize and move their vehicle. After several of these conversations I began leaving notes on the vehicle warning them that their car will be towed if they are parked in one of our spots again, citing the rules of the HOA and having permission from the president on several occasions to have them towed whenever I wanted. Today, I was finally fed up and decided to have the vehicle towed after I came home and had a load of groceries to take inside and had nowhere to park.

The car’s owner is upset that OP had the car towed.

I was obviously upset and may have acted out being very annoyed, but I had the car towed and then immediately parked my car in my spot. As I was finishing up my groceries, a woman asked me where her car was and I was honest and up-front with her and told her I had it towed due to several warnings being ignored. She began yelling at me and telling me I had no right to do that and that she would not be able to afford to have her car taken out of the tow lot.

OP feels bad about having the car towed.

So now, I feel bad but also feel as if it was needed. So, Reddit, AITA for having a stranger’s car towed and them not being able to afford to have their car returned?

Assuming the woman who can’t afford to have her car towed is the same person who they warned numerous times about not parking in their parking spot, then I don’t think OP did anything wrong. However, if it was someone who parked there for the first time, I’d feel bad too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Another reader considers the woman who had her car towed a thief.

Here’s another vote for the woman who got her car towed being the problem.

This person calls OP “patient.”

Another reader compares the situation to a driveway at a house.

Well, if she can’t afford to get her car back, at least she won’t be parking in that spot anymore!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.