Starbucks Customer Claims An Employee Told Her That “Paying It Forward” In The Drive-Thru Annoys Them

I guess we’re not allowed to do nice things for each other anymore…

That’s according to a woman named Abbie who posted a video on TikTok and shared some interesting information she recently learned during a trip to Starbucks.

Abbie said, “I just ended a ‘Pay it forward for the person behind you’ chain at Starbucks. I did.”

Abbie said she’s done this before but on a recent trip to Starbucks, she asked the drive-thru worker what she thought about it.

She explained, “I’ll pay for the person behind me. I don’t care, but I have heard that it’s very annoying for baristas when people do this. And so I look at her, and I’m like, ‘All right, be honest with me. Like, is it annoying? Like, if I was to pay for the person behind me? Like, is that annoying for you guys?’”

The Starbucks employee said to Abbie, “Honestly, yes.”

Abbie replied, “All right, between you and me, girl, it ends here. It ends with us. I’m not gonna pay for the person behind me.”

She added, “I don’t even feel bad about it now. Not only is it annoying for the baristas, but $35? Pay for yourself.”

That’s kind of a bummer…

