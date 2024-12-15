A Car Dealership Employee Shared What Customers Don’t Know About Their Key Fobs

Are you ready for a lesson about car keys today?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman who works at a car dealership posted a video on TikTok and educated viewers about key fob features that not everyone knows about.

She told viewers, “So it’s come to my attention that a lot of people do not know that your key fob has a steel cut key inside.”

She continued, “There are a few reasons that you need to know about that key. One being if your key fob is dead. Or the vehicle is not recognizing the key fob. The only way you’re getting into that vehicle if it’s locked, is with that steel cut key.”

The woman continued, “You pull the key out. And this unlocks and locks the door. It does not start the vehicle if you have a push-to-start.”

She explained, “If you are ever having issues where your vehicle, the fob is not being recognized. The key is dead, whatever, you can still start your car with that key fob.”

She then added, “But those steel cut keys are what are going to unlock and lock the vehicle. Or the trunk, wherever you need. But they will not start the car if you do not have an ignition like that.”

