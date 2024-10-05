HOA President Made Life Miserable For The Neighborhood With Their Power Trips, So The Neighbors Worked Together To Get Them Kicked Out For Good

Living in a neighborhood with an HOA can have perks like nice community amenities, but it can also have drawbacks like a lot of rules.

In today’s story, the HOA President is over the top and super strict, so the neighborhood decides it’s time for a new one.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Life Living with an Ex-HOA President Context, we’ve lived in our HOA for little over a year now. We’ve lived in HOA’s before but never experience insanity like this. I’ll start from day 0, moving day! No hellos, empty stares and no wave backs, weird. Few weeks they finally introduced themselves, they were at the time, the President of the board. The interaction was weird nonetheless. Just a lot of overly fake compliments and gestures, feels like they were hiding something about themselves. From our first introduction, immediately got the vibes that they were up to no good.

He wanted to build a fence.

We maintain cordial to them, until we’ve got approval on our fence. We’ve been in talks and shared all the necessary documents to approve this fence. They went silent for 2 weeks, no updates, no text backs, no mention on there thoughts on our fence. We’ve got the ok from the board and built our fence.

Things are still tense with him and the HOA President.

During the construction, they went into panic mode and tried to stop it. Went as far as threatening us with a cease and desist letter. Ever since then, it’s been bad blood but we’ve remained cordial. I’ve made attempts to mend the relationship but they’ve remained pity to say the least. They hired 2 surveyor contractors just to confirm we were right about our property line.

The HOA President was voted out.

Year later, we’ve heard from the neighborhood that they were power tripping. Obsessively nit picking, fining neighbors with the most minor things, even called the cops on a 4 year old that stumbled on their lawn. Really nasty people. The neighborhood got tired of them and unilaterally signed a petition to have them removed from the board.

The former HOA President still lives there.

So far new leaders are pretty decent. They still remained in the neighborhood. Ever since, they just stay in there house, shut down the HOA fb page, and skulk our property line. They’ve been more aggressive towards my wife lately. They yell at her for having our dog outside on a leash, and recently picking up sticks from a huge branch that fell on her yard. Ignoring people like this isn’t enough, I don’t know how people feel justified harassing their neighborhood like they do.

It’s too bad the HOA President wasn’t so sulky about the situation that they wanted to sell their house.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

Hopefully the former HOA President will move.

I’m sure it will happen eventually.

