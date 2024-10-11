Neighbor’s Pool Gets Overrun With Mosquitoes, So He Wants To Trespass And Fill It With Bleach

Every neighborhood has “that house” it seems, one with either a massive eyesore of a big-time issue.

This story from Reddit tells the story of a neighbor that has both, and what the author decides he should do about it.

Check out the details below.

WIBTA if we poured bleach into the neighbor’s pool?

We live in a quiet residential area next door to an eccentric old man. He has a pool that hasn’t had water in it since we lived here (10 years?) and is not maintained in any fashion.

Always an eyesore, but not always a problem – until it rains.

We had recent rain, so there’s a couple of feet of water. It’s green, gunky, just disgusting. Well now it’s mosquito season. Great. So our mosquito situation here has ramped up considerably and as you know you should not have standing water.

This just impact the way it looks, it brings another set of issues into the equation.

This swimming pool looks like an oozing lake of green gunk and the mosquitoes are exploding in our yard, probably coming from the next door neighbor. We could call the county body that handles spraying for mosquitoes but that could result in this man getting fined or worse. We’ve mentioned it to him and he says he will take care of it but nothing happens. I’m sure he can’t afford anything. Last year I recalled it was bad then it got better and I told my roommate let’s wait before we get anyone in trouble.

But the roommate had previously taken things into his own hands.

My roommate confessed that last year he hopped the fence when he was sure the neighbor was out and poured bleach in the pool. That eliminated the problem apparently. At first I was mortified, then I realized that maybe this was the easiest solution because it doesn’t get the homeowner in trouble and we turn out look like a snitch.

And there’s a quantifier in his opinion.

It’s not like the neighbor will ever use this pool for anything. Is there a better way to handle this that doesn’t involve getting this eccentric person in trouble? As a reminder, they are eccentric and odd – also very standoffish. They never go into the backyard so they don’t know what’s going on back there and I don’t think understand the gravity of the situation.

Trespassing and dropping chemicals?

I am sure the commenters have strong opinions on this one.

Why wouldn’t you talk to the neighbor first, asks this comment.

Give him a deadline to fix it himself instead of scheming behind his back.

Trespassing and dumping chemicals is never okay.

Think about the ramifications of dumping toxic chemicals into an environment, says this comment.

And lastly, informative advice from an expert in the field.

Sure, mosquitoes are annoying, but causing an environmental incident is probably not the best way to stop them.

It might even be illegal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.