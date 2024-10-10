October 10, 2024 at 9:48 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 809

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 809

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Life is a highway
What in the world?
Moon rolling down the hill
A city on a wall
Finding happiness where you least expect it
His first steps, then…
Person caught the same fish a month and a half apart
Elephant’s Foot: A lethal mass of radioactive material from Chernobyl
The Quick Drop maestro
Miners find heart-shaped amethyst geode
Grass waving in the wind
The surface of the sun
Juggling from above
“Can I help you with something?”
Hydraulic press creates a spectacular candle wax show
Ginza Street, Japan
Little brother to the rescue
It all makes sense now
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

I Paid My Child $100 to Read a Book
How to Keep Ceramic Flower Pots From Cracking in the Winter
Does fidgeting really help you focus?
Woman’s Ultrasound Showed A Two-Year-Old Growth With Teeth and Hair
The Best Financial Advice For Every Decade Of Your Life
Eight Surprisingly Healthy Foods That Taste Incredible
Jean Theory: How the FBI Has Solved Crimes Using Denim
Epilepsy drug could reduce sleep apnoea symptoms, study finds
There’s a fix for AI-generated essays. Why aren’t we using it?
Are They Wrong for Refusing to De-Baptize Their Aunt?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 809 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 809

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter