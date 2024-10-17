The Shirk Report – Volume 810
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– If E.T. were a ginger
– 8-year-old girl learned to sign “Thank you” to her deaf delivery person
– Extremely rare solar halo captured during sunrise
– The way it crumbles
– All press is good press
– Performing bike tricks while on a moving train
– Found Groot’s mom at Crater Lake
– Zero impulse control
– Mongolian style of cutting and serving watermelon
– Wholesome as a super power
– Efficient joinery
– “Remember that girl who broke into our house, ate our food, and slept in our bed?”
– Bros invented a new clever contest
– Osaka castle at night
– Surface blast mining
– Boat designed to sink
– Just going with the flow
– The cheese tossed on tiny loaded tacos
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– A $700 Kitchen Tool That’s Meant to Be Seen, Not Used
– Who Is Moo Deng? Meet The Internet’s Favorite Baby Hippo
– This Ex-Kindergarten Teacher Is Dishing On Why, Exactly, She Quit Her Profession
– How to Make Google Show You the Good Search Results Again
– A day out at New York’s historical cat walking tour
– We’ve reached a record number of humans in space, NASA announces
– Ultra-Rare Copy of the U.S. Constitution, Found in a Filing Cabinet, Heads to Auction
– What To Do If You’re No Longer Feeling Attracted To Your Partner
– 13 People Share What They’d Buy First if They Came Into Serious Money
– When did sodas, teas, and tonics become medicine?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
