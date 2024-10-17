The Shirk Report – Volume 810

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– If E.T. were a ginger

– 8-year-old girl learned to sign “Thank you” to her deaf delivery person

– Extremely rare solar halo captured during sunrise

– The way it crumbles

– All press is good press

– Performing bike tricks while on a moving train

– Found Groot’s mom at Crater Lake

– Zero impulse control

– Mongolian style of cutting and serving watermelon

– Wholesome as a super power

– Efficient joinery

– “Remember that girl who broke into our house, ate our food, and slept in our bed?”

– Bros invented a new clever contest

– Osaka castle at night

– Surface blast mining

– Boat designed to sink

– Just going with the flow

– The cheese tossed on tiny loaded tacos

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– A $700 Kitchen Tool That’s Meant to Be Seen, Not Used

– Who Is Moo Deng? Meet The Internet’s Favorite Baby Hippo

– This Ex-Kindergarten Teacher Is Dishing On Why, Exactly, She Quit Her Profession

– How to Make Google Show You the Good Search Results Again

– A day out at New York’s historical cat walking tour

– We’ve reached a record number of humans in space, NASA announces

– Ultra-Rare Copy of the U.S. Constitution, Found in a Filing Cabinet, Heads to Auction

– What To Do If You’re No Longer Feeling Attracted To Your Partner

– 13 People Share What They’d Buy First if They Came Into Serious Money

– When did sodas, teas, and tonics become medicine?

5 VIDEOS