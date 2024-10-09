College Student Decided To Quit Babysitting Her Nephews, But Family Drama Erupted After She Said They Were Taking Advantage Of Her

Offering your time and effort to someone and noticing they’re taking you for granted is discouraging.

In this case, a woman noticed her sister didn’t appreciate her availability to babysit her kids even though she was also very busy with college and working a part-time job.

So she decided enough was enough… and family drama ensued.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s kids for free anymore? I’m a 21 year old female and I’ve been helping my older sister (28, female) by babysitting her two kids (4 year old boy and 2 year old girl) for almost a year now. She works full-time, and because I’m currently in college with a flexible schedule, I’ve been the go-to babysitter.

Initially, I didn’t mind because I love my niece and nephew, and I wanted to help out my sister since I knew she was struggling with money. But here’s the thing: I was doing it for free. No compensation, nothing—just the “thanks, sis” at the end of the day. I didn’t mind because family helps family, right? But recently, my classes have gotten harder, I’ve taken on more hours at my part-time job, and I’m just tired.

Taking care of two small kids is no easy task, and her sister seems to think it’s ‘no biggie’.

I approached my sister and told her that I was happy to continue babysitting, but would need some sort of payment or at least a more manageable schedule. She FLIPPED out. She told me I was being selfish and that family shouldn’t charge each other. She said she couldn’t afford a sitter and relied on me to keep working. I told her I was not trying to hurt her, but I needed to focus on my own life too. Her response? “If you loved your niece and nephew, you wouldn’t be asking for money.”

That hurt, a lot. Now my parents are involved, saying I should just help her because “that’s what family is for.” But none of them are offering to step in to babysit themselves. 🙄 AITA for setting this boundary, or am I being selfish by asking for payment for my time and energy?

