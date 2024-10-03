Innovative Wind Turbine At A BMW Factory Is Set To Change Standards For Renewable Energy Collection

Head down to BMW’s plant in Oxford, UK, and you might notice the locals giving the building a second glance.

No, it’s not the car parked on the roof: that has been there so long that it’s part of the furniture now. Rather, there is a curious device that has recently been installed on the roof of the building.

This unusually shaped metal structure is actually an innovative kind of wind turbine.

Unlike the super tall structures with their blades whirring windmill-like in the sky, this new wind turbine has been designed by Aeromine Technologies to be unobtrusive, with minimal intrusion on the life of nearby people and animals, as the BMW group explain in a statement:

“Aeromine Technologies has designed the wind energy unit, which is installed on the edge of a building, oriented towards the prevailing wind. The unit features wing-like vertical airfoils that create a vacuum effect, drawing air behind an internal propeller to generate clean electricity. Unlike traditional wind turbines, Aeromine’s bladeless design minimises noise and vibrations, ensuring no disturbance to buildings or the surrounding environment and with minimal impact on avian wildlife. Additionally, the unit is constructed from highly durable, recyclable materials, helping support BMW Group’s commitment to put sustainability at the centre of its strategic direction.”

But why here in Oxford? Why have BMW bought into this project

Well, BMW have long been at the forefront of renewable energy generation in the UK, with ambitious carbon reduction targets, and this particular spot being a long-term home to cutting-edge solar energy projects.

This new wind turbine will complement the renewable energy structures already in place:

“The new wind energy unit is designed to complement MINI Plant Oxford’s existing solar arrays across the buildings on site. The installation on the Body Shop has been in place for ten years and, when it was installed, was one of the largest roof-mounted solar farms in the UK with more than 11,000 panels covering an area the size of five football pitches. The solar panels generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 850 households for a year. However, the solar panels are less effective during winter and evening hours, when wind conditions are often strongest – presenting an opportunity for Aeromine’s wind energy unit to step in and continue generating renewable energy.”

In addition, the BMW Group run a project called the BMW Startup Garage, a programme that supports startups as they work on developing the technology of the future.

This project, with Aeromine Technologies at the helm, is helping bring smart, effective, sustainable energy generation to the forefront of BMW’s innovation and development projects.

In the statement, Claus Lønborg – the Managing Director of Aeromine Technologies Inc. – commented on the uniqueness of Aeromine’s exciting new wind turbine and its installation at the Oxford plant:

“Aeromine’s partnership with BMW Group represents a pivotal step in our mission to innovate and expand the capabilities of renewable energy solutions. Our “motionless” wind energy technology is designed to work seamlessly alongside solar systems, maximising the renewable energy output from rooftops while helping address challenges like noise, vibrations, and wildlife impact. We’re excited to see how this initial installation can lead to broader applications across BMW’s global facilities.”

But what about the future? Urs Sambale, Project Manager for Sustainability Steering at BMW Group Real Estate Europe, commented on the project and its potential and scalability for the future:

“This pilot is a small but exciting project for BMW Group and complements our existing approach to purchasing renewable electricity from the national grid. We’re looking forward to seeing its potential for generating clean wind energy at BMW Group sites.”

So take a look up when you’re walking around Oxford.

Thanks to BMW Group and Aeromine Technologies, that little box on the roof could be the key to renewable energy generation and reducing fossil fuels for the future.

