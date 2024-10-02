Soldier Was Punished For Speeding On The Road, So When He Was Asked To Drive His Commanding Officer, He Strictly Followed The 35 KPH Speed Limit

In the army, obedience and subordination to your commanding officer are pretty important.

Punished for speeding? Enjoy your long hours drive. This happened in the 90s. I was in the army, 18 years old. I was assigned to bring the army staff with the military jeep in the morning.

I was reported for speeding, and my commanding officer punished me with 10 days extension of my army service. As well as 10 days that I’m not allowed to go home. I was assigned as a stand-by driver during the night.

Around 7, I had a call that I needed to go pick up my commanding officer, and take him to different outposts to check that the guards were doing their job properly. Army vehicles have a speed limit of 35 km in the city. Since I was punished in the morning for speeding, I swore that I would keep this speed limit no matter what.

It took us 3.5 hours to make a one-hour trip. I could see him tapping his fingers nervously on the dashboard and mumbling incoherent angry words, but there was nothing he could do about it. He never spoke to me again after that.

