Thrilling Video Shows A Lion Desperately Swimming To Escape A Hippo

I feel like there is a before and after in every person’s life, and the split occurs when you find out that hippos are actually the most dangerous animals in Africa.

At least, as far as humans are concerned – hippos off an estimated 500 of us every single year.

The baby ones in the zoo might be cute, but in the wild?

Run fast if you hope to survive.

Which is something this lion seemed to realize when faced with a charging hippo in its natural environment – the water.

In the video, posted on Facebook by Shenton Safaris, a male lion was already in the Luangwa River when a huge hippo took offense.

Though hippos can’t actually swim, they can bound across the bottom of the river bed with terrifying speed.

They outweigh a full-grown male lion by over 1,000 pounds and stand a couple of feet higher at the shoulder. While hippos normally eat grasses and plants, they will eat meat if they find it available.

The lion in the video made it to the other side and took off to safety; they’re no slouches when it comes to swimming, either.

But consider this your regularly scheduled reminder to avoid hippos at all costs.

Unless you’re at the zoo. There, you can coo away.

