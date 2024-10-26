When His Brother-In-Law Decided To Marry His Ex-Girlfriend, He Didn’t Want To Go To The Wedding. Now His Wife Is Upset And Thinks There’s No Reason To Skip.

It is an unfortunate reality that not all relationships end on good terms, and when that happens, you never want to see the other person.

What would you do if your ex started dating your brother-in-law and then they decided to get married?

That is what the man in this story is facing, and his wife is upset that he doesn’t want to go to the wedding.

AITA for refusing to go to my wife’s brothers wedding? I have been married for 2,5 years to my wife. My wife is 27 and I am 28. My wife’s brother is getting married in late november.

In the beginning, we had a somewhat distant relationship, but we became friends. To the point that he frequently visits our apartment. And we also hang out without my wife. My problem isn’t with my brother-in-law. It’s with the woman he is marrying.

I’ll call her Glenda from now on. Glenda is my ex-girlfriend. I have let him know as soon as he mentioned her for the first time, but he decided to continue dating her. Glenda and I didn’t part ways on the best of terms. Our relationship was an emotional rollercoaster that was emotionally draining. She had an irrational fear that I would leave her completely alone, emotional outbursts, self esteem issues and anxiety. I am a pretty calm person and tried to deal with it and reassure her. In the end, it didn’t matter. I found out that she cheated on me multiple times, with multiple people. After a lot of crying from her, I told her we were done. I gave her the legally required time to move out of my apartment.

She proceeded to steal my late grandmother’s diamond ring and maxed out my credit card that I had given to her (should have asked it back immediately) leaving me with 3k debt. Then she told lies about me to everyone who would listen, I was a bad boyfriend, used drugs, was lazy and psychotic. I told my wife I’m not going to their wedding. I still have a lot of negative feelings toward her.

Glenda told my wife that she’s been formally diagnosed with borderline and has been in therapy for some time and that she’s also taking medication. Apparently she’s doing better. Ever since they started dating we have had very little contact, mostly because of me. My wife called me a jerk for not going to her brothers wedding with her. Saying she is disappointed in me and that I shouldn’t dwell on the past too much. AITA?

