‘Why can’t they take orders inside when it’s 100 degrees out?’ – Raising Cane’s Customer Wonders Why They’re Making Young Employees Work Outside During Hot Summer Days

You’ve probably noticed this trend in the past few years. I’m talking about fast food restaurants putting employees with tablets outside in busy drive-thru lanes to speed up the process.

It definitely helps move things along, but is it safe for the workers?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and called out Raising Cane’s for making young employees work outside in the summer heat.

The woman said, “Why do we do this? Why can’t they take orders inside when it’s 100 degrees out? I don’t understand how this makes any sense. There’s two lines. The other line is closed. But it’s faster for her to stand outside and take payments and take orders in the ******* heat?”

She continued, “I just got done ordering my food, and she was just complaining on the little headset how ******* hot it was.”

The woman continued, “I said, guess what, I was just making a TikTok about you. Cane’s Chicken. Can you explain why you let these kids go outside at 100 degrees and take orders and payments? Why do you have an order board with a speaker that isn’t even being used and a drive-thru that’s closed?”

Here’s the video.

@prettyinpinkcc She’s straight up said “well at least they gave me a fan”! She was so sweet too! #canyouexplain @Raising Cane’s ♬ original sound – PrettyinPink

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Hey, Raising Cane’s!

Leave those kids alone!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.