His Wife Doesn’t Know How To Cook And Doesn’t Even Know How To Use A Knife, So When His Mother Say It’s Pathetic His Wife Can’t Do Anything, He Didn’t Disagree

It’s common for wives to do all the cooking at home, and those who don’t can find themselves judged – despite the fact that they never wanted to be a cook in the first place.

This man complains about his wife who doesn’t know her way around a kitchen – in fact, she can’t even cut some fruits properly.

And when his mom called her lacking “pathetic,” he didn’t defend his wife, who was clearly upset.

AITA for agreeing with my mom that it’s kind of pathetic my wife can’t cook I (28M) have been married to my wife (31F) for about a year. Overall, things are great, but one thing that’s been bugging me is that my wife doesn’t know how to cook—at all. I’ve always been the one to handle meals, which I was fine with in the beginning because I enjoy cooking.

But over time, it’s started to wear on me, especially when I come home after a long day at work, and still have to cook dinner while she relaxes. She refuses to cook and claims there is nothing wrong with not being able to cook. It’s been an ongoing issue between us. I have been trying to teach her, but she is really bad at it. Many conversations about this.

The other night, my mom (56F) came over for dinner. As usual, I was in the kitchen preparing everything, and my wife was sitting with my mom. At one point, my mom offered to help, and I asked if she could make the gravy or cut some fruit.

My wife was standing around in the kitchen when my mom handed her a knife, and asked her to cut some fruit while she handled the gravy. My wife couldn’t figure out how to hold it properly, and she ended up making a mess. My mom watched her fail to cut the fruit.

Then, she blurted out, “It’s honestly kind of pathetic that you don’t even know how to cut a piece of fruit at your age.” She then went behind her, and started to guide her how to cut stuff like you do with a kid. My wife kinda shrugged, and finished cutting her fruit with my mom guiding her. Dinner happens, and I noticed my wife was not happy the whole night.

My mom left, and she was annoyed I didn’t defend her. That I embarrassed her by letting it happens. We got into a bad argument, and I told her that it is pathetic she can not even cut fruit. She is literally older than me, and can’t hold a knife properly.

She told me that is not the point, and I needed to defend her. And it’s not her fault she is bad at cooking. I point out it is, and she is embarrassed because not being able to hold a knife properly is embarrassing for an adult. My wife thinks I am a huge jerk.

