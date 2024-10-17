Woman’s Boyfriend Has A Female Best Friend Who Posted A Video About How She Misses Him. So His Girlfriend Sets Boundaries, But He Thinks She’s Overreacting.

Balancing relationships with friendships can be difficult and even tricky – and of course, jealousy makes everything worse.

In this case, a woman shares that her boyfriend has a female friend who started posting videos of herself crying after he went to military boot camp.

Awkward.

She wants him to tell her to stop, but they say she’s overreacting.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for telling my boyfriend’s girl best friend to stop posting him? I (18 year old female) have been dating my boyfriend (18 year old male) for 2.5 years. He’s become close to a girl (18 year old female) because he’d help her with her mental health. This girl that l’ll call Pam is bipolar and has other mental health issues. My boyfriend, that I’ll call Dan, would sometimes go over to her house alone (with my permission) to help her with mental episodes.

Excuse me?

I eventually didn’t like him going over alone and asked him to stop and he did. Pam didn’t take this lightly and had a mental breakdown over it. That calmed down after a while. Recently Dan has gone to military boot camp and has not been able to text, has limited calls, and has barely any time to write letters. Pam has been so upset over his absence and has been posting about him. She posted a video of her sobbing over him.

This is extremely awkward.

This bothers me because it comes off as if she is obsessed with him. And I doubt they have ever had any feelings for each other, but still.

Today I had enough and told her that she’s been pushing my boundaries and asked her to stop posting so much about him. She just asked how I could have taken it the wrong way and I should have known better.

Most girlfriends would be rightfully upset about her behavior.

She doesn’t see how it could have bothered me. She claims she just misses her best friend. And that’s fine, but I don’t see the reason for posting about him so much. And some of my other friends have said it seemed like too much.

Now I feel like a terrible person and that I should have never brought it up. All I wanted to do was set boundaries, but she took it as me trying to make her not be friends with my boyfriend anymore. And I told her I didn’t care it they were friends. And now I feel like she’ll tell mutual friends and they’ll all turn on me. AITA?

Something just feels very wrong here.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.











True.

I agree!

She needs therapy, and he needs to have only one girlfriend.

That said, you can’t set boundaries for others.

