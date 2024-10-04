You Can Easily Open A Hard Plastic Container With This Creative Hack. – ‘Squeeze tight and go along the edge.’

If you have bought pretty much anything that comes in a package, you must be familiar with these hard plastic containers.

It may take you longer to open it than it will to actually use the product.

“You know how difficult it is to get them open with scissors,” says TikToker @daddybrownn.

But he has a hack for opening them and his tutorial on the platform has gone viral.

The major selling point is that his hack is “without sharp edges,” as anyone who has opened these with scissors is familiar with the pain of grazing your hand on one. Ouch!

“You find an edge that’s not open and you put it on there,” he says, with a manual can opener positioned on the container’s edge

Then you “Squeeze tight and go along the edge just like you would a can.”

As promised, the container starts opening up.

“It’s a perfectly nice, straight cut,” he adds with the swagger of a sales person. “No jagged edges.”

He compares the edge made with a can opener to the edge opened with scissors. The latter is jagged.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

There was plenty of snark. Be nice!

I have not hurt of this method. I’ll try it, but it sounds painful.

The edges are so sharp!

You laugh, but you baking soda is good for a million things.

Pretty please!

But what if you have an electric can opener?!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.