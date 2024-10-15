October 15, 2024 at 6:42 am

‘You don’t have to it eat all at once.’ – Woman Claims To Know The Best Way To Make Frozen Pizzas

by Matthew Gilligan

Pizza hack coming in HOT!

A TikTokker named Olivia posted a video and made a bold statement: she knows the best way to cook frozen pizzas.

Olivia said, “Shout out to whoever the original genius that told me you can cut your frozen pizza before you bake it.”

She continued, “So you don’t have to it eat all at once. You can go by the slice. And then, you just save it for whenever you want more pizza and it stays good that way.”

Good one!

Here’s the video.

@oliviamaybell

The more you know— from a frozen pizza lover 😂😅 #momhacks #frozenpizza

♬ original sound – Olivia May

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

And you thought there was only one way to do it…HA!

