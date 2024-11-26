A Co-Worker Didn’t Believe He Went To College, So He Brought In His Degree And Made Him Look Foolish

Sometimes, if someone is giving you a hard time, you gotta get petty and put them in their place when you know they’re wrong.

AITA for bringing my degree into work to prove I graduated? “I (32M) work in an office where everyone has at least a bachelor’s degree (this is relevant). Most of my coworkers have their degrees framed on the walls of their offices, and some also have pictures of them at their graduations; in fact, I think I’m the only one that doesn’t. I’d rather decorate my walls with pictures of my wife and me on trips we’ve taken. I also didn’t even attend my college graduation (not much for ceremonies), so I don’t have any cap and gown pictures, which has never bothered me.

Recently a coworker- we’ll call him John- started suggesting I didn’t actually go to college, and lied to get this job. The accusation was so ridiculous that I basically ignored it, but that just seemed to convince him more. He started saying dumb stuff like “must be nice to have gotten this job without doing any real work”, “I wish I could’ve gotten this job without student loans”, and “if you’d gone to college like the rest of us, you’d understand”. I tried ignoring him, thinking he probably just wanted to start drama, but eventually I could sense our other coworkers beginning to think John might be right since I wasn’t really disputing it. I figured I’d just bring in my damn degree and put an end to it. Now, here’s the thing: I did really well in school, enough that I graduated with a “first class honors”, which my diploma says. I’ve never mentioned this to anyone at work because it didn’t feel that important- the degree itself is what matters.

However, when I brought my diploma in, my coworkers really focused on the “first class honors” thing. I kinda became the hotshot of the office that day, which was weird. My boss insisted I add it to my wall, saying it “looked good for the company”. My coworkers then began teasing John about the whole thing, pointing out that HIS degree doesn’t say anything about honors, and saying it was a dumb accusation.

Now John is mad and calling me an *******, saying I made him look bad with the whole “honors” thing, and saying I could’ve found some other way to prove I graduated without bringing in the degree. So, AITA for bringing my diploma into work to prove I graduated and making John look bad?”

