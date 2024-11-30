A Doctor Said A Man She Met On Hinge Asked Her To Get Him Adderall. – ‘Send me your birthday, what pharmacy you wanted to go to.’

This is a wild story, folks!

It comes to us from a doctor named Lizze and she talked to folks about how a man she met on the Hinge dating app turned out to be…well, kind of a creep.

Lizze said, “Someone on Hinge messaged me and asked for Adderall because he’s been so stressed at work.”

The doctor decided to mess with the man and said, “Yeah, no problem. Send me your birthday, what pharmacy you wanted to go to, and it should be ready in like an hour.”

The man sent her a message that said, “thank you.”

Lizze continued, “I unmatched him. Obviously didn’t send it.”

She said she hopes this fella is “somewhere at a local CVS convincing a pharmacist that a girl from a dating app promised Adderall.”

Check out the video.

We’re pretty sure you’re gonna laugh at this story…

Or cry, because dating is awful.

