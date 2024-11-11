After Being Stuck In A Hurricane For Hours, A Mom And Daughter Stopped To Get Some Sleep On The Way To A Baby Shower. Now Her Sister Was Upset, But They Think She’s The Jerk For Not Rescheduling During A Hurricane.

Taking a road trip to see your sister for a baby shower can be a lot of fun.

What happens if the baby shower is scheduled for just after a hurricane went through and now the drive is taking way longer than expected?

That is what happened to the mom and daughter in this story, and when her pregnant sister didn’t understand, she lost her cool.

Now everyone is upset.

AITA for going off on my sister because she won’t reschedule her baby shower because of the hurricane? I (20F) have a sister (23F) who is currently pregnant. We found out in March and we could not be more excited. She decided to throw a baby shower, and so me and my mom (50f) bought a whole bunch of things for her. For context, my sister lives where Hurricane Milton hit. And so, leading up toward the day we planned to leave (we live a couple states away, which is about a 12 hour drive not taking into consideration stopping for gas and bathroom.), we made sure to constantly check on the Hurricane patterns so we would know whether or not to postpone or leave a day early.

When Hurricane Milton became a Category 5 and evacuation orders were put in place, her husband asked her if they want to reschedule the baby shower so everyone can get there safely, including me and my mom.

She’s tired of hearing about it so she puts everyone in danger?

She said “No, I’m tired of hearing about the hurricane, the weather is supposed to be beautiful after the hurricane. I’m not canceling.” Hurricane Milton hits landfall, and their area is completely flooded and there’s debris everywhere. They lost power as well as a lot of their friends and family. Still, despite this, baby shower on. Flash forward to today.

It’s going to be a long day.

We woke up around 2 in the morning to pack up our truck to head to Florida. The first couple hours go by smoothly, and then we end up getting stuck in traffic for two hours because of a wreck. That pushed our ETA back two hours. As we get closer, we are faced with more and more traffic of people returning from hurricane evacuation, and our ETA begins to reach into the late hours of the evening. Our final ETA was 1 AM before we hit a breaking point. Me and my mom both were beyond exhausted. She was bobbing her head at the wheel and her eyes kept closing as we drove. Me, I was so exhausted and nauseated that I was hallucinating.

Sometimes road trips don’t go as planned.

However, we still had a good three hours of our trip left. After I told her we have to park somewhere, we ended up parking at a truck stop. My sister then calls my mom to check on her, and says “Tell (My Name) to get her butt in the driver’s seat and drive.” My mom answers, “Honey, (my name) is just as exhausted as I am and she’s also autistic, she’s never driven a truck this size before.” (For context: yes I am autistic, and my dad has one of those absolutely massive chevy trucks where I can literally stand in it if I bend my body.) This is where I start to lose it because I’m loopy and I’m extremely overwhelmed with everything.

That is true and doesn’t sound harsh to me.

I tell my sister “You could have easily rescheduled this for another day. A hurricane literally blew through your town, people died, people lost their homes. We are doing all we can.” She hasn’t responded to me. Currently I’m staying awake with my mom at a truck stop making sure she gets some sleep.

Why can’t she sleep at the same time?

I’m so close to passing out I don’t even know how I’m writing this. But I feel like I kinda went too hard on her. I mean, she’s my sister and she’s pregnant. She didn’t evacuate for the hurricane because she said it wasn’t that big of a deal, and that she was tired of hearing about it. AITA?

Driving while exhausted is almost as dangerous as driving drunk, the sister in this story is out of line.

Let’s see what other people in the comments have to say.

Time to turn around.

Don’t drive into a disaster zone.

Sometimes you have to say no.

The sister does seem entitled.

They really shouldn’t have gone.

Driving while exhausted is very dangerous.

The sister needs to be more reasonable here.

