After Two Years Of Dating He Proposed To His Girlfriend, But When She Started Acting Like A Different Person, He’s Thinking Of Breaking Things Off

When a couple dates for a couple years, you’d think they’d know each other pretty well.

That’s what the man in today’s story thought too, but almost immediately after he proposed to his girlfriend, he felt like she turned into a completely different person.

She introduced him to friends he had never met and seemed pretty disrespectful.

Now, he’s considering breaking off the engagement.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITAH if I break up with my fiancee after she showed a startling change of behavior after getting engaged? I (M32) just recently proposed to my girlfriend of 2 years Sharon(F30), like a month and a half ago. It feels like the second the ring got on her finger, her attitude and behavior took a total 180. The entire time we were dating, we seemed exceptionally compatible, and at least it seemed we shared common beliefs and morals. Seven weeks ago, I proposed and she said yes and I felt like it was the happiest moment for the two of us. But not even a week later, it’s like her attitude totally flipped.

Sharon introduced her to her “inner circle.”

I thought I knew all her friends, but one day I came home and there were six women I’ve never seen before, and Sharon introduced me to them. I was curious as to why I was just now meeting them, when I already met Sharon’s two best friends (Michelle and Octavia, both not present) over a year and a half ago. Sharon said she wanted to make sure we were a ‘sure thing’ before I met her ‘inner circle’. I found this strange, not to mention it was a weeknight and they were quickly draining my wine rack of wine.

Sharon now hangs out with her friends a LOT.

Sharon still had her own place, but she stayed with me so often she practically lives her. Still, I found it incredibly rude when they left, with four empty bottles of Rosé in their wake. I tried to talk to Sharon about having uninvited guests on weeknights, and she dismissed my grievance very flippantly. More that she brushed me off. The following weeks she went out with ‘the girls’ several times, and when she brought ‘the girls’ to my place (twice without notice, once with notice to ‘appease’ me, her words), they all treated me like a butler, shaking their empty wine glasses at me for refills.

He seems to like Sharon’s friends less and less.

After the fourth time, I made it clear that I will get a locked wine rack. Sharon just called me ‘no fun’ after that. It gets worse. Sharon decided me and ‘the girls’ got off on the wrong foot, and said we should have dinner together at a nice restaurant. Well, I went, and it was not great. The six kept prodding me about my life, my house, my career, but deflected every question I asked.

Sharon’s views on relationships seem to have changed.

It got especially bad at night when they started talking about modern relationships and jealousy. One of them brought up some key points about relationships that I thought Sharon and I were on the same page about (specifically what-ifs regarding polyamory and being friends with exes). To my shock, Sharon said we shouldn’t be ‘too hasty’ on such decisions, which was a total 180 to how she expressed herself on these things only a month prior. (where she was vehemently against keeping ex intimate partners in friends circles and was staunchly monogamous). The worst part was when the bill arrived, Sharon announced it should be ‘together’ and slid me the check. I told her she can’t be serious, and we got into a bit of an argument. I ended it by putting my amount down in cash and walked out, leaving them to figure out the rest of the bill.

Sharon’s even letting her friends borrow his stuff.

The next days after that, Sharon kept calling me ‘toxic’ and ‘fragile’, but every time I even pushed at it, she would give an apology and promised she was just ‘stressed at work’. It’s nuts, we haven’t even planned the wedding yet. The worst part was this Monday, when at work, I got a Nest Doorbell alert, checked and saw Sharon and one of her six new friends arriving at my place, going in, and exiting with my golf clubs. This set was a gift from my father, and it cost a pretty penny too, so Sharon lending it out without my permission got me mad. I immediately called Sharon and told her and her friend to return the clubs.

He threatened Sharon if she didn’t get the golf clubs back.

Sharon tried to gaslight me with “But you promised to lend the clubs to her boyfriend, remember?” I told her the clubs cost would move it into a serious crime, and her and her friend had an hour to return them or the cops would be called. Sharon kept insisted she got my permission, and I told her to cut it out. Well, not 45 minutes later I got another notification of Sharon and her friend coming back with the clubs and going inside, leaving them. Sharon’s friend flipped off the Nest doorbell on the way out.

He asked for the engagement ring back.

I got home and saw Sharon’s friend literally just threw the clubs and back on the living room floor. Sharon tried to talk to me about my ‘toxicity’ again, and I told her again to cut it out. I said if I knew this was how she was, I would have never proposed. That seemed to freak her out and she again insisted that she was ‘stressed from work,’ but I wasn’t buying it anymore. I told her to return the ring and her key, and we would talk about our relationship this weekend.

Sharon was really upset.

She cried and begged me not to cancel the engagement, and insisted that it was just stress. I told her again we will talk about it this weekend. She finally relented. I had my house re-keyed anyways after she left, just to be safe. Sharon has been texting me constant messages of love and apologies for getting swept up, and insisted she was only wanting to show me off to her close friends.

His friends are surprised at the change in Sharon too.

I don’t know, I’m just not buying it. The same ‘close friends’ have been sending me texts daily, calling me ‘toxic’ and ‘fragile’ again, saying they knew I wasn’t ‘man enough’ for Sharon or ‘secure enough’ to share her with friends. A few of my friends that knew Sharon the entire two years we were dating were surprised and can’t believe she turned Hyde this quick. There must be something missing, or that I am leaving something out. They say I must have said something to trigger her friends to act like this, and I had to have been the AH somewhere along the process. I dunno, it’s a lot to take from all directions right now.

I’m confused how Sharon’s “inner circle” didn’t even meet him the entire 2 years they were dating. That’s a long time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader wonders what Sharon’s other friends think about her change in behavior.

Another reader shares a theory about why Sharon didn’t introduce her “inner circle” to him earlier.

Here’s a vote for breaking up with Sharon.

Another reader warns him that he finally met the real Sharon.

This reader warns him that Sharon has probably lied about a lot of things.

It seems like she did a good job hiding her true personality for 2 years.

This is a wild one, for sure.

