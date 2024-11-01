Amazon Customer Shared How People Can Tell if Their Purchase Is A Returned Item. – ‘They smelled like laundry detergent and had deodorant on them.’

I’ve often wondered if the Amazon purchases I make are used and have been returned by other customers.

And now I have an idea about how to figure it out!

A woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and said that she knows how folks can tell if their Amazon product has been in other hands before.

Rachel told viewers that if they get an Amazon package in a green and clear bag and it has an LPN barcode, that’s not a good thing.

The barcode on Rachel’s package reads, “LPN PM BH923 997.”

She explained, “I just got one of those. And the t-shirts that I ordered had clearly been used. They smelled like laundry detergent and had deodorant on them. So, if you see anything in this bag with the LPN barcode number, that item has been returned.”

