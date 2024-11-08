Babysitter Brings Her Dog Over Unannounced, So These Parents Kick Her Out Without Pay

What was supposed to be a smooth night out hit a snag when a babysitter brought her dog over without asking.

The parents returned home early, only to find an unexpected four-legged visitor in their living room.

Needless to say, things escalated quickly.

AITA for asking the babysitter to leave and not paying her after her dog came over? My (38M) wife (28F) planned a night out with friends. We have a 13 month old, so we got our babysitter (20F) to come over for the night. We expected to be home around midnight so we were paying for around 5-6 hours at 20 bucks an hour. She comes over, we thank her, and we Ubered to meet up. I stupidly forgot my wallet at home about 15 minutes away. I ended up ordering an Uber to take me home so I could run in and grab my wallet. My wife stayed back and I planned to head back ASAP.

I come home and there is a black lab in my living room. I do not have pets, my wife and I don’t ever want pets. At the current age of my son, i don’t want pets around him. I asked her where this dog came from. She says it’s hers and her boyfriend dropped it off with dinner he brought her. She assured me the dog was kid friendly. She said the dog was 11, it was just an old dog that would just be chilling. I told her this was not okay and started lecturing her. I could tell she felt like she did nothing wrong and tried stating her case.

I asked her to leave and told her I would not be paying her. I kicked her out of the house. She proceeded to argue, but I wasn’t having any of it. She wanted her money. I called my wife and let her know what happened. I ended up staying home for the night. The babysitter texted us continuing to defend herself and asking to be paid her 120 bucks she was expecting. I also don’t plan to use her in the future. AITA?

Reddit makes their verdict clear: 100% NTA.

This person makes the point that the babysitter had no idea if anyone had a pet allergy.

This person thinks just bringing an uninvited animal to a stranger’s home is wildly unacceptable.

This person thinks it was way out of line what she did…and that the babysitter knew that.

