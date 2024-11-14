Bully Tormented The Student He Sat Next To In Class, So She Sets A Trap And Exposes His Bad Behavior In Front Of The Teacher

Classroom seating setups usually try to minimize chaos, but sometimes, they create it.

When one student had the misfortune of being seated next to a bully, they endured constant mistreatment.

That is, until their well-timed trap gave their teacher a front row seat to the bully’s bad behavior.

Petty revenge on the guy who used to sit next to me in class So when I was around 12 and in 6th grade, we had seats fixed by the teacher. Mostly we would be seated boy and girl so we don’t talk too much. This one time, I was seated with this guy we will call ‘N’. He was an okay-ish person in all, but he was a jerk to me for some reason.

This sociable student wasn’t used to not getting along with their desk mate.

I was friends with most of the people in my class because I was a very outgoing person who never shied away from talking to someone. Usually no matter whom the teacher fixed my seat with, I would usually end up being friends with them, but not this guy. He was just annoying as heck.

She tried to make the best of the situation, but the bully was persistent.

I didn’t try to force my friendship on him, but he just randomly one day he started hitting me in class. It didn’t matter what I said or did, so I tried to stop talking to him and stopped being nice. I didn’t wanna complain to the teacher because he would just get a warning, and he didn’t listen to anyone.

So they decide to plot a trap to finally reveal his misdeeds.

So one day after lunch period, I turned to him and started talking to him about something something and then he hit me, but I made sure the teacher was watching. She came to our table and yanked him off his seat by his arm and started yelling at him about putting his hands on me.

The student had no idea just how well their revenge plot would work.

Our school had a 3 warning policy and after 3 warnings, the student would be suspended for a week. I didn’t know he was already on his third warning, but he got suspended for one week, his parents were called.

The bully now was under the teacher’s watchful eye for the rest of the year. Victory!

For the rest of the year, he had to sit on a special one student desk and chair right in front of the teacher’s table. He also had to eat lunch there and couldn’t change his seat even in lunch period.

Now he’s stuck in the hot seat.

At least this teacher actually made an effort to correct the bully’s behavior.

This commenter leaves a comment and a continuity note.

For this kind of bullying, there are no excuses.

The school bully finally learned that actions have consequences.

He won’t be hitting anyone else anytime soon.

